Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Armley Gyratory: First 1970s footbridge to be removed from key Leeds junction and new road closures

The council has announced road closures on a busy Leeds route as work starts on removing a 1970s bridge to make way for new footways.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 14th Sep 2023, 11:09 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 11:09 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Later this month, the Spence Lane footbridge is set to disappear from the Armley Gyratory. The 50-year-old footbridge will be the first of three footbridges to go, with their replacements to include accessible ramps to accommodate people with disabilities.

Leeds City Council said that all the new upgraded footbridges have been designed to ensure they will need less maintenance work in the future.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Spence Lane footbridge is a four-span footbridge with the largest of the spans, stretching 22.6m and weighing around 50 tonnes. It will be removed by one of the world’s most powerful all terrain cranes.

Most Popular
The removal of the Spence Lane footbridge over the Armley Gyratory is to begin later this month. Photo: Leeds City Council.The removal of the Spence Lane footbridge over the Armley Gyratory is to begin later this month. Photo: Leeds City Council.
The removal of the Spence Lane footbridge over the Armley Gyratory is to begin later this month. Photo: Leeds City Council.

To allow for this work to be completed, commuters have been told to expect a weekend partial closure from 8pm on September 29, until 5.30am on October 2. The approach to the Ingram Distributer (A643) will be closed as well as the Wellington Road exit from the south, re-opening outside of these hours with lane restrictions. Future partial weekend closures are planned to complete the works which will be advertised on the project's website.

For walkers and people in wheelchairs, there will be a diversion in place until spring 2024, while works take place on constructing the new bridges.

It comes as the first phase of the Armley Gyratory highways works have largely been completed, with some additional surfacing and lining to take place shortly on partial night-time closures. Already completed is the widening of the central gyratory and entry island approaches, which links to creating additional lane capacity. Also constructed is the carriageway and pavement widening, 'vehicle restraint system' and underground drainage. The next phase of works will see new traffic signals installed, as well as street lighting and progress landscaping which includes new trees.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The improvements are designed to increase capacity on the Leeds inner ring road and M621 and reduce city centre through-traffic, following the closure of City Square last year.

Coun Helen Hayden, Leeds City Council’s executive member for sustainable development and infrastructure, said: “We’ve achieved a major milestone after completing resurfacing works on the Armley Gyratory, which already shows signs of accommodating more vehicles and improving traffic flow around the ring road.

"We’d like to thank everyone for their ongoing patience throughout the summer, whilst the road surfacing took place. I would also like to thank the project team and contractor for carrying out these complex works through some poor weather conditions during the summer holidays.

“The next phases of work represent transformative changes to the overhead footways for people walking and wheeling – making it easier to get across the gyratory, either going or away from the city centre. Again, we appreciate some patience while we continue to work hard to minimise disruption and thank those who have already changed the way they travel into and around the city centre.

“I look forward to seeing these new footway structures built and open by the summer next year.”

Related topics:Armley GyratoryLeeds City CouncilHelen HaydenLeedsM621