Armley Gyratory: Leeds drivers left bemused as 18-mile diversion suggested ahead of Gelderd Road footbridge removal
Work is due to get underway to remove the Geldard Road footbridge from the Armley Gyratory junction and replace it with a new footbridge, providing a wider bridge deck of four metres and accessible ramps,.
To complete the work, motorists are advised there will be a weekend of partial closure, starting 8pm on January 12, until 5.30am on January 15. The A58 Wellington Road south east exit and Ingram Distributer south bound on Armley Gyratory will be closed during these hours with Leeds City Council mapping out a near 18-mile diversion.
A host of users have been reacting to the news via the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Facebook page, Matthew Davis said: “If anyone actually follows that diversion I’d be amazed, HGV’s can use M621 to J4 then via A61 to Marsh lane where you meet the A64…… any non motorway traffic can use many other local routes.”
Joan Milner-Tate bemoaned: “What another diversion. Please explain how we get from one side of Leeds to the other without hitting the bloody bus gates and corded if roads and getting fines. Leeds Centre is a shambles,” while Mick Julie Tindall added: “Other countries would have it removed over night with little disruption.”
It will be the latest round of disruption to hit the Armley Gyratory after phase one of ongoing construction works, which included the widening of the central gyratory and entry island approaches, to create additional lane capacity, was completed in 2023.