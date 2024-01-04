Leeds drivers have been left bemused after a near 18-mile diversion was suggested ahead of fresh roadworks.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Work is due to get underway to remove the Geldard Road footbridge from the Armley Gyratory junction and replace it with a new footbridge, providing a wider bridge deck of four metres and accessible ramps,.

To complete the work, motorists are advised there will be a weekend of partial closure, starting 8pm on January 12, until 5.30am on January 15. The A58 Wellington Road south east exit and Ingram Distributer south bound on Armley Gyratory will be closed during these hours with Leeds City Council mapping out a near 18-mile diversion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A host of users have been reacting to the news via the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Facebook page, Matthew Davis said: “If anyone actually follows that diversion I’d be amazed, HGV’s can use M621 to J4 then via A61 to Marsh lane where you meet the A64…… any non motorway traffic can use many other local routes.”

Work is due to get underway to remove the Geldard Road footbridge from the Armley Gyratory junction. Pictures: NW/LCC

Joan Milner-Tate bemoaned: “What another diversion. Please explain how we get from one side of Leeds to the other without hitting the bloody bus gates and corded if roads and getting fines. Leeds Centre is a shambles,” while Mick Julie Tindall added: “Other countries would have it removed over night with little disruption.”