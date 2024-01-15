Armley Gyratory: Council gives update on Leeds road closures after work to remove bridge causes traffic chaos
and live on Freeview channel 276
Leeds City Council confirmed today that the ageing Gerlderd Road footbridge, which took pedestrians over the Armley Gyratory, has now been removed and replaced.
The work resulted in significant tailbacks being reported across the city, with some saying they were forced to sit in traffic for up to three hours.
But commuters will be relieved to hear that the road below the bridge reopened this morning (January 15), as confirmed by the council in a post on X [formerly Twitter].
It said: “The removal and replacement of the Gelderd Road footbridge at the Armley Gyratory has now been completed, with the road reopening ahead of schedule in the early hours of this morning.
“We would like to thank the public for the patience and understanding they showed during the unavoidable traffic disruption caused by the weekend’s road closure.”
The weekend’s disruption came after the Welling Road south east and Ingram Distributer southbound exits were closed on Friday evening, with the authority mapping out a near 18-mile diversion.
Pictures showed gridlocked traffic across the city centre and into the city’s inner suburbs on Saturday, particularly on Kirkstall Road.
One Yorkshire Evening Post reader said it took them “nearly three hours to get from Leeds to Drighlington”, with many others complaining about extending journey times.
The council had been warning drivers about the disruption for weeks and had suggested planning ahead.