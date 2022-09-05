First Bus promises three ‘well-used’ south Leeds bus routes will not be axed next month, despite councillor claims

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hunslet and Riverside councillor Paul Wray (Lab) had claimed this week that he had information suggesting numerous “well-used” south Leeds bus services are set to be axed by First Bus in October.

These include the 46/47/47A service between the White Rose Centre and Leeds and 86 linking Bramley and Middleton.

However, a spokesperson for First Leeds told the YEP: “We can reassure customers that these services will not be withdrawn in October.

“Further to the recent Department for Transport announcement of a £130m bus industry funding package from October 2022, we’re continuing to conduct a network review with the Combined Authority as a condition of this transitional arrangement.

“Updates will be provided as necessary but please be assured the current timetable will continue until further notice.”

In a post on social media tweeted on Friday, Coun Wray said: “The 46/47/47A provides an important link between Leeds City Centre, Hunslet, Belle Isle, and Middleton and is well used

“The 86 provides an important link between Belle Isle, Hunslet, Beeston, and then on to Wortley and Bramley.

Coun Paul Wray wants answers from First bus.

“These cuts will impact residents in these communities badly and Cllr Iqbal and we'll be writing to First and Mayor Brabin to log our objection and argue the case the service is retained.”

Responding to the claims on Twitter, First bus said: “Any announcements of changes would be published via our website and on http://wymetro.com in the first instance. I would be unable to comment on speculation at this stage.”

The 47 and 47A run from Leeds Corn Exchange, through Hunslet, Middleton, East Ardsley, Morley and Cottingley, before terminating at the White Rose Centre. The 46 runs on a similar route, but adds a stop at Westerton Road, Tingley.

The 86 runs from Bramley or Rodley, through Armley and Holbeck before terminating in Middleton.

It follows an announcement from West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin that bus tickets would cost no more than £2 from this weekend.