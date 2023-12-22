Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Allerton Bywater crash: Police issue appeal for witnesses after woman killed in Leeds lamppost crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was killed in a car crash in Leeds.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 17:52 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 17:52 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The collision happened in the Allerton Bywater area of Leeds at around 3.35pm yesterday and involved a black Dacia Sandero.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The female driver was travelling on Highfield Green in the direction of Highfield Drive when it is believed she suffered a medical episode which resulted in the vehicle colliding with a street light and wooden fence on Highfield Drive.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Emergency services were called to the scene and the driver, a female aged in her 50s, was pronounced dead a short time later.”

Most Popular
The collision happened in the Allerton Bywater area of Leeds at around 3.35pm yesterday. Pictures: Google/NWThe collision happened in the Allerton Bywater area of Leeds at around 3.35pm yesterday. Pictures: Google/NW
The collision happened in the Allerton Bywater area of Leeds at around 3.35pm yesterday. Pictures: Google/NW

Officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam of CCTV footage of it, or the circumstances leading up to it, to contact them by calling 101 or online via the 101LiveChat quoting reference 1173 of December 21.

Related topics:LeedsEmergency servicesWest Yorkshire Police