Allerton Bywater crash: Police issue appeal for witnesses after woman killed in Leeds lamppost crash
The collision happened in the Allerton Bywater area of Leeds at around 3.35pm yesterday and involved a black Dacia Sandero.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The female driver was travelling on Highfield Green in the direction of Highfield Drive when it is believed she suffered a medical episode which resulted in the vehicle colliding with a street light and wooden fence on Highfield Drive.
“Emergency services were called to the scene and the driver, a female aged in her 50s, was pronounced dead a short time later.”
Officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam of CCTV footage of it, or the circumstances leading up to it, to contact them by calling 101 or online via the 101LiveChat quoting reference 1173 of December 21.