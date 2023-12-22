Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was killed in a car crash in Leeds.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The collision happened in the Allerton Bywater area of Leeds at around 3.35pm yesterday and involved a black Dacia Sandero.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The female driver was travelling on Highfield Green in the direction of Highfield Drive when it is believed she suffered a medical episode which resulted in the vehicle colliding with a street light and wooden fence on Highfield Drive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Emergency services were called to the scene and the driver, a female aged in her 50s, was pronounced dead a short time later.”

The collision happened in the Allerton Bywater area of Leeds at around 3.35pm yesterday. Pictures: Google/NW