Allerton Bywater crash: Elderly woman dies after vehicle hits lamppost in Leeds village
It happened at about 3.40pm yesterday (Thursday December 21) in Allerton Bywater. Police received a report of a single vehicle accident on Highfield Drive and emergency services were dispatched to the scene.
When they arrived, they found a vehicle had hit a lamppost and fence. The driver and only occupant of the vehicle, a woman in her seventies, received immediate medical attention.
She was pronounced dead a short time later.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “It is believed the driver suffered a medical episode. No other vehicles or persons were involved.”
Highfield Drive, near Leeds Road, was closed for several hours while crash investigation work took place, but has since reopened.