Highfield Drive: Leeds police shut busy route as emergency services respond to Allerton Bywater crash

A busy route in Leeds has been shut by police after a crash.
By Alex Grant
Published 21st Dec 2023, 19:12 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 19:12 GMT
Emergency services are at the scene of a road traffic collision on Highfield Crescent, Allerton Bywater.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The report was received shortly after 3.55pm today (December 21). Road closures are in place.”

The conditions of those involved are not known at this time.

