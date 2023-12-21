Highfield Drive: Leeds police shut busy route as emergency services respond to Allerton Bywater crash
A busy route in Leeds has been shut by police after a crash.
Emergency services are at the scene of a road traffic collision on Highfield Crescent, Allerton Bywater.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The report was received shortly after 3.55pm today (December 21). Road closures are in place.”
The conditions of those involved are not known at this time.