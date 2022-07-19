All the changes to Leeds station bus services with route and stop alterations due this week

Bishopgate Street and Neville Street were both reduced to one lane for traffic travelling in towards the city centre in May as preliminary works got underway.

Works will see both New Station Street and Bishopgate Street transformed into safer and more pedestrian-friendly spaces as part of the Transforming Cities Fund Leeds Station Sustainable Travel Gateway scheme.

From Sunday (July 24), bus services using Bishopgate Street and New Station Street will be moved to stops on Boar Lane, Infirmary Street and Wellington Street.

The following services will all face bus stop changes:

Bishopgate Street - where to catch your bus from Sunday, July 24:

1, 1B to Lawnswood/Headingley Campus will use City Square stop E (Infirmary Street)

14 to Pudsey will use Wellington Street stop A

New Station Street - where to catch you bus from Sunday, July 24:

4, 4F to Pudsey will use Wellington Street stop A

5, 5A to Leeds General Infirmary will use station B (new stop on Boar Lane near City Square)

16, 16A to Pudsey will use Wellington Street stop A

19, 19A to Tinshill/Ireland Wood will use Station stop B (new stop on Boar Lane near City Square)

A1 to Leeds Bradford Airport will use Station stop B (new stop on Boar Lane near City Square)

The 874, 875 DalesBus services will be going from Station stop B (new stop on Boar Lane near City Square)

Boar Lane - where to catch you bus from Sunday, July 24:

PR3 will no longer use stop Trinity O on Boar Lane, this service will now use Trinity K on Lower Briggate.

Services 7, 7A & 7S will set down at Trinity O on Boar Lane.