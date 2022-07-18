Arriva bus strikes cancelled across Leeds and West Yorkshire as new pay deal agreed

Arriva buses finally look set to return to full time operation across Leeds and West Yorkshire following an agreement.

By Alex Grant
Monday, 18th July 2022, 2:49 pm
Updated Monday, 18th July 2022, 2:54 pm

Arriva and Unite the Union have reached an agreement on fresh pay terms.

The union, which began strike action on June 6 over low pay claims amid the cost of living crisis, previously said newly-recruited bus drivers were paid £9.78 an hour - just 28p above the minimum wage.

Drivers resumed strike action last week after discussions over an initial pay deal broke down. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

"Arriva and Unite the Union are pleased to have reached an agreement today over a recommended offer being taken to union members in a ballot later this week." the bus operator tweeted.

Drivers resumed strike action last week (Wednesday, July 13) after discussions over an initial pay deal broke down.

It is hoped this new vote will bring an end to the long running dispute.

