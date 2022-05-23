Bishopgate Street and Neville Street roadworks get underway as Leeds council urge motorists to plan ahead

From today (May 23), Bishopgate Street and Neville Street will both be reduced to one lane for traffic travelling in towards the city centre.

The closures will allow for preliminary works to be carried out ahead of major improvements to the main entrance to Leeds City Station.

This will see both New Station Street and Bishopgate Street transformed into safer and more pedestrian-friendly spaces as part of the Transforming Cities Fund Leeds Station Sustainable Travel Gateway scheme.

Leeds City Council and its partners will be working to keep any disruption to a minimum, and businesses in the area will be open as usual with access maintained.

The works are likely to lead to congestion for vehicles travelling into the city centre along Bishopgate Street and Neville Street.

Motorists who would normally drive into the city using these routes are being encouraged to plan ahead and consider alternative methods of transport.

“We appreciate these works will cause some disruption and we are working to keep this to a minimum and we thank people in advance for their patience." said, Coun Helen Hayden, executive member for infrastructure and climate.

"The works are essential in order to begin the major transformational work at the entrance to the station, and it’s important that we encourage people to plan ahead to reduce any affect it has on their journey."

Motorists who have no option other than to drive should consider travelling outside of peak times where possible, or use alternative routes into the city such as using Junction 4 of the M621.