Doncaster Sheffield Airport has been rated the UK's best airport for the fourth straight year. This comes as the airport winds down its operations with the Peel Group announcing its permanent closure after 'no tangible proposals’ on the airport’s future were put forward.

Joint second in the list with a customer satisfaction score of 83 per cent is Exeter Airport and Liverpool John Lennon.

Leeds Bradford Airport meanwhile have found themselves ranked mid table with a customer service score of 52 per cent placing it ahead of lowest ranking Manchester as well London Luton, Belfast International and London Heathrow terminals two, three and four.

LBA struggled from a difficult start to the year as the airport experienced longer queuing times. Picture James Hardisty

LBA struggled from a difficult start to the year as the airport experienced longer queuing times than normal but has since regained control of the situation and is welcoming a host of new airlines as they look forward towards a packed 2023 schedule.

From next week Wizz Air will be transferring all its flights to Leeds Bradford after the permanent closure of Doncaster Sheffield while TUI will also be increasing its capacity.

The airport meanwhile remains committed to its long debated expansion plans despite scrapping plans for a whole new terminal back in March.

Speaking to the YEP last month, a spokesperson for the airport said:

“We regretted having to withdraw the planning application for the replacement terminal, particularly given the support we received from the general public, business community and councils across the region.