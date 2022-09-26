Doncaster Sheffield Airport’s owner, the Peel Group, announced this morning that operations will be wound down from the end of October with 'no tangible proposals’ on the airport’s future put forward.

The Peel Group said that the high fixed costs associated with running a safe, regulated airport, together with recent events materially reducing prospective future aviation income streams, mean that a break-even business plan cannot be identified for the foreseeable future.

The closure is expected to put over 800 jobs at risk with GMB Union criticising the move as a ‘narrow minded failing of fat cat business owners’.

Following the announcement, airline TUI announced plans to support customers by increasing capacity from surrounding airports – East Midlands, Leeds Bradford and Manchester.

Customers across the region will have even greater access to some of the most popular holiday destinations, with additional weekly flights from all three airports to the Balearic Islands, Canary Islands, mainland Spain, Greece, Turkey, Cyprus and Egypt.

Richard Sofer, Commercial and Business Development Director, TUI UK & Ireland, said:

“With the unfortunate closure of Doncaster Sheffield Airport, we know these customers will still want access to a great variety of holiday destinations, so it’s exciting to be able to offer this from other surrounding airports.

"Not only does this reconfirm our commitment to customers in the region, but it also shows our support for regional airports and the value they bring to the UK.”