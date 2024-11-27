A road in Leeds was after an elderly woman suffered a “suspected medical episode”.

Emergency services responded to an incident where an elderly woman had a potential medical episode at the wheel of her car.

The incident shut a busy road. Here’s everything we know so far...

Yorkshire Ambulance paramedics responded to the scene on York Road, Seacroft. | Google/NW

What happened?

Police were contacted by the ambulance service who had been called to an incident where an elderly woman had had a potential medical episode at the wheel of her car.

Where and when did this happen?

Yorkshire Ambulance paramedics responded to the scene on York Road, Seacroft shortly before 1.16pm yesterday (Tuesday, November 26).

Does the road closure remain in place?

A closure, between South Parkway and The Green, has since been lifted.

What is the condition of the woman?

The woman was taken to hospital for treatment. No further update on her condition has been provided.