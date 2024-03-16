The gallery rewinds to the 1930s and showcases a decade of memories from York Road, a route which takes you out to the east of the city covering a number of postcodes as well as communities. The main image of the Pit Hills highlights the road's links with coal mining while a number of factories lining the route - producing everything from biscuits and mineral water to uniforms and stuffing mix - also fall under the spotlight. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails