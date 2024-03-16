The gallery rewinds to the 1930s and showcases a decade of memories from York Road, a route which takes you out to the east of the city covering a number of postcodes as well as communities. The main image of the Pit Hills highlights the road's links with coal mining while a number of factories lining the route - producing everything from biscuits and mineral water to uniforms and stuffing mix - also fall under the spotlight. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails
1. York Road in the 1930s
The Pit Hills on York Road pictured in September 1938. Buildings to left, pit hills in the foreground. At the foot of the picture is 'John William Heaps' - a two storey building with the sign on the front saying 'Heaps Motor Booking Office' Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. York Road in the 1930s
On the left is Vetch Street, branch of Gallons Ltd grocers at no.11, to the right at no.13 sweet shop run by Jabez Barrand. Next is Bean Street. No.15 premises of W.Moore and Son, hay and straw merchants. Pictured in September 1935. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. York Road in the 1930s
From the left, junction with Greyhound Place, Owen and Robinson, pawnbroker and supplier of household goods is at no.113 York Road. Next right, no.115 Fred Walker, grocer. Harry Jordan has window of fruit and vegetables at no.117 with slogan across window 'Always the best, at market prices'. No.119 is H.Burgon and son, butcher. The entrance to Greyhound Street with Thomas Carkers shop at 121 on the right. Poster for 'OXO' on the wall. Pictured in September 1935 Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. York Road in the 1930s
Sumries pictured in September 1937. In 1896, S. Harris began this business in Worth Place, he was joined in 1919 by his three sons. At that time the factory was on Cross Stamford Street and business had moved into the wholesale ready-to-wear trade. This new factory on York Road opened in 1934 employing 1,500 people. The company closed down in 1989. The building was demolished in 1993, the York Road Shopping Centre is on the site. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. York Road in the 1930s
Jacob Biscuit makers factory, this building still has a mosaic 'By Royal Appointment' crest and the company trade mark. Since 1977 it has been the business of I J Dewhirst. This company manufactures uniforms for the police and armed services. It is now called Turner Virr and Co. Ltd. Pictured in September 1937. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. York Road in the 1930s
Gas lamp post at the end of a path. To the right is a large mound of earth on the edge of the York Road pits. A line of washing is out in the garden of the house to the left. Pictured in September 1938. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
