York Road Seacroft: Road closed after woman suffers 'suspected medical episode' while driving in Leeds

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 26th Nov 2024, 15:30 BST

A road in Leeds has been closed after a woman suffered a “suspected medical episode” while driving.

At 1.16pm today (Tuesday, November 26), police were contacted by the ambulance service who had been called to an incident where an elderly woman had had a potential medical episode at the wheel of her car in York Road, Seacroft.

A road closure remains in place between South Parkway and The Green. | Google

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The woman has been taken to hospital for treatment.

“A road closure remains in place between South Parkway and The Green pending updates on her condition.”

