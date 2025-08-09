A bus travelling on Vicar Lane in Leeds City Centre. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

It’s been a week where the pros and cons of technology have seen Leeds hit the national and international headlines after an MP decided to launch an AI version of himself.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Sewards, who represents Leeds South West and Morley, is using an artificial intelligence replica designed to answer constituents’ questions on everything from buses to benefits.

And his decision has sparked fierce debate among voters with some questioning the point of the project while others defended it as a sign of progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So the Yorkshire Evening Post decided to put AI to the test and asked it what it thinks to life in Leeds - and it transpires it also takes issue with the city’s public transport links.

Here’s what we found:

Major perks of living in Leeds

On the culture of the city, ChatGPT said: “Leeds pulses with culture, from Victorian architecture and iconic arcades to rich offerings in art, architecture, music, film, and theatre.

“Landmarks like the Leeds Town Hall, Corn Exchange, and Victorian arcades blend seamlessly with contemporary galleries and cultural spaces.”

Leeds Town Hall. | James Hardisty

It also highlighted the thriving music scene with Brudenell Social Club, the Arena and Leeds Festival as being “integral to the city’s energy”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the “major perks” it singled out was never being too far from nature like Roundhay Park and the beauty of the Yorkshire Dales on our doorstep.

It recognises the impact Leeds has on the economy with the city’s status as the “largest financial centre in the UK outside London, with a thriving and diverse economy spanning legal, digital and creative industries”.

And it celebrates the diverse communities that come together to make our city so special.

Adding: “The city also fosters a welcoming, multicultural environment with strong neighbourhood ties and local events that strengthen community bonds .”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far so good - we can’t fault this but it’s a very top level overview.

Public Transport

The report recognises Leeds as a major transport hub with “one of the busiest railway stations outside London” acting as a gateway across the country.

Before adding: “Despite this, public transport coverage has gaps, and the city lacks light rail or underground systems.”

It then issues a damning verdict on traffic and public transport saying “congestion and unreliable public transit are common complaints - many areas remain underserved”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And its final recommendation reads: “The city’s economic growth, creative scene, and accessibility make it a compelling choice for many.

“Leeds offers a vibrant and welcoming urban lifestyle with access to culture, nature, and opportunity—balancing big-city energy with affordability and character.

“It shines for students, professionals, creatives, and families who want both action and access to green escapes.”

Verdict

While there is a place for making the use of advancing technology, nobody knows life better than those in Leeds who take pride in the city they live and work in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are so many positives - and we are all too well aware of the challenges too. It would be wrong to paper over any cracks.

But it’s the human touch that can’t be replaced. The wealth of knowledge and understanding that comes with experience is more crucial than ever in an increasingly digital world.

Yet it still certainly raised a wry smile when even AI can see the problems that exist with our city’s creaking public transport network.