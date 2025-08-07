An MP’s decision to launch an AI version of himself has sparked a fierce debate among voters in Leeds - with some questioning the point of the project while others defended it as a sign of progress.

Mark Sewards, who represents Leeds South West and Morley, made headlines across the world after unveiling an artificial intelligence replica designed to answer constituents’ questions on everything from buses to benefits.

Across the pond, The Washington Post’s headline read: “A politician made an AI clone of himself. The outrage was real.”

The chatbot uses advanced tech to mimic Sewards’ Yorkshire twang and mannerisms. It has been trained on his speeches, social media and chats with constituents.

Over the course of a lengthy “interview”, we put political questions to AI Mark, asking it about the constituency, and even quizzing it on surreal scenarios - and found it to be an uncanny experience.

But in the comments section of the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Facebook page, reaction was far from unanimous.

Susan Child wrote: “I’m sure there’s more constructive projects that are more urgent than having a play around with AI.”

One of the strongest reactions came from Paul Cockcroft, who linked the timing of the chatbot’s launch to ongoing pressures.

“Released at the same time that the NHS has announced it is planning to make redundancies and replacing many administration workers and receptionists with AI inspired touch screens and technology,” he said.

“Which political fools in Westminster encouraged this Morley MP to do such a disrespectful thing at this time?”

He added: “People want to see real people, not silly comedy cartoon characters.”

Others expressed concern over where the idea might lead. Angela Harrison warned: “May set a precedence and eventually replace all local [councillors] with this. Not great.”

But not everyone was critical. Con Egan defended the MP’s move, saying: “AI is on its way...get used to it....at least the MP is trying to improve communications AND using a local firm to develop it....bound to be some [hiccups] on the way”.

In the interview with YEP, Mr Sewards’ AI alter ego said in one of its answers that the bot would help with certain tasks, but clarified it “cannot replace the human touch needed in politics”.

“AI is a tool to enhance accessibility, but my primary role as their representative is to connect and communicate with the community directly,” it added.

But whether voters are sold on the concept remains to be seen.