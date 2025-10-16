Watch as historic 191-year-old Crawshaw Woods Bridge near Leeds receives TRU upgrades

A historic rail bridge near Leeds is set to undergo an upgrade.

Crawshaw Woods Bridge near Garforth is the oldest cast-iron railway bridge in the world to still be in use over a live railway, and last weekend (October 11-12), engineers carefully moved it as part of the multi-billion-pound Transpennine Route Upgrade.

A bespoke arched framework was constructed to support the 191-year-old Grade II listed structure, before it was slowly manoeuvred in one piece using a specialist 128-wheel self-propelled modular vehicle.

Following the successful movement of bridge, the railway line was restored and re-opened to trains on schedule on the Monday morning.

Lucy Grogan, sponsor for TRU, said: “Great care has gone into the upgrade of Crawshaw Woods Bridge. It's Grade II listed status and title as the world's oldest cast-iron bridge over a railway meant that, like other structures of historic importance across the route, extra factors are considered when carrying out vital upgrades.

"It is fitting that this work has started during Railway200, which is celebrating rail’s remarkable past, its role today, and its importance to a sustainable future. We are taking great care to preserve the bridge’s character while making space for a modern, electrified railway.”

The cast iron arched girders, bridge deck, parapets, and original iron railings will be repaired and renovated off-site, while additional layers of stone are added to the bridge’s abutments to raise its height by 1.5 metres.

This will create room for the electrification of the Transpennine main line between York, Leeds and Manchester, allowing faster, greener and quieter electric trains to run, before the restored structure is carefully reinstated in Spring 2026.

Opened in 1834, Crawshaw Woods Bridge has spanned the reign of eight monarchs and is recognised by Historic England as one of the most significant structures on the Transpennine route. It has overlooked trains steaming into Leeds during the city’s textile production boom during the Industrial Revolution, and served as a main access bridge to the nearby Barnbow Munitions Factory during the First World War.