Security is to be increased at a city’s bus station to clamp down on anti-social behaviour.

The action comes following repeated incidents of vandalism and reports from passengers that they felt unsafe using Wakefield Bus Station.

The initiative involves police and station security staff working in partnership to provide a visible deterrent to criminals and reassurance to station users and staff.

Simon Lightwood, MP for Wakefield and Rothwell, met with West Yorkshire Police and station operator Arriva about the problems after being contacted by concerned constituents.

Mr Lightwood said disabled passengers had been unable to access toilets at the station following vandalism.

Wakefield Bus Station. Picture: Scott Merrylees

The Labour MP, who is also minister for local transport, said: “Everybody should feel safe using Wakefield Bus Station.

“It’s the gateway for people to visit our city centre, spend money in our local businesses and visit local attractions.

“Our Labour government has made tackling crime and anti-social behaviour one of its top priorities.

“That includes making sure our public transport networks and transport hubs are safe for everyone to use.”

Inspector Paul Fraser, of Wakefield central neighbourhood policing team, said: “We very much welcome this opportunity to further cement our partnership approach to tackling the reduction of crime and anti-social behaviour in Wakefield city centre.

“Wakefield has seen a reduction in retail crime and reported anti-social behaviour which has bucked the trend seen in other cities across the region.

“This is largely down to the collaboration between all stakeholders and we are grateful to Mr Lightwood for facilitating this.”

The action is part of measures being put in place to reduce crime across the city centre.

Police and Wakefield Council have set up a new anti-social behaviour task force in a bid to increase the number of visitors to the area.

The initiative, launched earlier this year, has led to an increase in city centre neighbourhood police patrols and council enforcement officers.

Plans are also in place to review public space protection orders (PSPOs) so more powers can be available to tackle aggressive begging, substance misuse and anti-social gatherings.

Matthew Morley, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for planning and highways said: “We welcome this new initiative in Wakefield Bus Station.

“This increased presence will help deter crime and anti-social behaviour in and around one of our major travel hubs.

“Everyone should feel safe in our local community.

“That’s why this new regular contact point sits alongside work our new Wakefield city anti-social behaviour task force is doing to crackdown on issues affecting people in our city centre.

Richard Hoare, area director for Arriva, said: “We’re really pleased to see this new initiative coming to Wakefield Bus Station.

“Everyone has the right to feel safe when they travel and when they use the bus station.

“We’re proud to continue working with West Yorkshire Police and the local MP to provide all the support we can to help make the bus station a more welcoming and safer place for all our customers and colleagues.”