Wakefield bus station: Man arrested by armed police after motorist 'threatened by group of male'
Police attended Wakefield bus station on Friday afternoon and arrested a male suspect.
The arrest was made in relation to an earlier incident in the Jacobs Well area in which a motorist was reportedly threatened by a group of males.
The male suspect remains in custody for questioning.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing and anyone who saw suspicious activity in the Jacobs Well Lane area at around 3.19pm on Friday is asked to contact Wakefield CID on 101 referencing police log 1046 of April 5.
Information can also be given online via the 101LiveChat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.