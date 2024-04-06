Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police attended Wakefield bus station on Friday afternoon and arrested a male suspect.

The arrest was made in relation to an earlier incident in the Jacobs Well area in which a motorist was reportedly threatened by a group of males.

Wakefield Bus Station. Picture: Scott Merrylees

The male suspect remains in custody for questioning.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing and anyone who saw suspicious activity in the Jacobs Well Lane area at around 3.19pm on Friday is asked to contact Wakefield CID on 101 referencing police log 1046 of April 5.