Two cars smash into house in Bramley as resident complains of speeding in the area

Two cars ploughed into a house in Bramley on Saturday and a resident of the damaged property has complained of speeding in the area.

The crash happened at about 2.15pm on Randolph Street, near Stanningley Fire Station.

Damage to a wall outside the house after the crash

Pictures show one car overturned and another crashed into a garden wall which had partly collapsed.

-> Drivers warned by West Yorkshire Police after multiple crashes in adverse weather

Randolph Street is a residential road and has two crossroad junctions.

A resident of the damaged house, who does not wish to be named, was away at the time of the crash but was alerted to the damage by a neighbour.

He said: "Cars speed past the houses every day at least four to five times, it's not going to be long before someone gets killed.

"Accidents happen on these crossroads on a regular basis due to speeding, but councillors don't deem it enough to warrant speed bumps to stop it.

"Kids walk through this crossing every day for school, I think it won't be long before there is a major tragedy."

-> 'That's ketamine': 109 bags of drugs seized in Leeds as police teams discuss what's inside