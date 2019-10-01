Two cars smash into house in Bramley as resident complains of speeding in the area

Two cars ploughed into a house in Bramley on Saturday and a resident of the damaged property has complained of speeding in the area.
The crash happened at about 2.15pm on Randolph Street, near Stanningley Fire Station.
Pictures show one car overturned and another crashed into a garden wall which had partly collapsed.
-> Drivers warned by West Yorkshire Police after multiple crashes in adverse weather
Randolph Street is a residential road and has two crossroad junctions.
A resident of the damaged house, who does not wish to be named, was away at the time of the crash but was alerted to the damage by a neighbour.
He said: "Cars speed past the houses every day at least four to five times, it's not going to be long before someone gets killed.
"Accidents happen on these crossroads on a regular basis due to speeding, but councillors don't deem it enough to warrant speed bumps to stop it.
"Kids walk through this crossing every day for school, I think it won't be long before there is a major tragedy."
-> 'That's ketamine': 109 bags of drugs seized in Leeds as police teams discuss what's inside