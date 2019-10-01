'That's ketamine': 109 bags of drugs seized in Leeds as police teams discuss what's inside

West Yorkshire Police officers have seized 109 bags of drugs from Leeds - and have started a discussion on its contents on Twitter.
The drugs were seized in Bramley on Monday night and Leeds West Community Policing Team tweeted a picture of the white powder in 109 clear green bags.
The team said: "Oops someone is in trouble! Good find for T3.
"109 bags of suspected MDMA recovered in Bramley tonight."
But Leeds Crime Team, a specialist team dealing with burglary and robbery across the city, disputed the identification of the drug as MDMA.
They replied: "That's ketamine".