'That's ketamine': 109 bags of drugs seized in Leeds as police teams discuss what's inside

West Yorkshire Police officers have seized 109 bags of drugs from Leeds - and have started a discussion on its contents on Twitter.

The drugs were seized in Bramley on Monday night and Leeds West Community Policing Team tweeted a picture of the white powder in 109 clear green bags.

The team said: "Oops someone is in trouble! Good find for T3.

"109 bags of suspected MDMA recovered in Bramley tonight."

But Leeds Crime Team, a specialist team dealing with burglary and robbery across the city, disputed the identification of the drug as MDMA.

They replied: "That's ketamine".