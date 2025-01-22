Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have begun to pour in for a man killed in a crash near Leeds.

Luke Croft, 33, from Hemsworth, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Hemsworth Road in South Kirkby.

Officers were called at around 10pm on Saturday (January 18) to reports that a Peugeot Bipper panel van and a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) had been in collision.

Described as a “loving father, son, brother and uncle” by his family, tributes have begun to pour in across social media.

Taking to Facebook, Sarah Jayne said: “So sad my cousins friend this my heart goes out to his family and loved ones.”

Lulu Belle said: “Deepest condolences to all his family and friends.” Karen Blamires simply added: “So sad - rest in peace.”

The van had been travelling along Hemsworth Road towards South Kirby and the HGV was travelling in the opposite direction at the time of the collision.

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have dash cam footage that may assist the investigation.

The team can be contacted via 101, or by using the 101LiveChat, quoting reference 13250032178.