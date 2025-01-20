Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has died following a crash between a car and a HGV in a Wakefield town.

Officers were called at around 10pm on Saturday (January 18) to reports that a Peugeot Bipper panel van and a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) had been in collision on Hemsworth Road in South Kirkby.

The van had been travelling along Hemsworth Road towards South Kirby and the HGV was travelling in the opposite direction at the time of the collision.

The van driver, a man in his thirties, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have dash cam footage that may assist the investigation.

The team can be contacted via 101, or by using the live chat options, quoting reference 13250032178.