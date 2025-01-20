South Kirkby: Police name man killed in crash near Leeds as family pay tribute to 'loving father and son'
Officers were called at around 10pm on Saturday (January 18) to reports that a Peugeot Bipper panel van and a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) had been in collision on Hemsworth Road in South Kirkby.
Police investigating the fatal collision have named Luke Croft, 33, from Hemsworth, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
In a short tribute, Luke’s family said: “Luke was a loving father, son, brother and uncle. We as a family are heartbroken by his loss.
“We thank Luke’s close friends for their kind wishes, and we ask that our privacy is respected in our time of grief.”
The van had been travelling along Hemsworth Road towards South Kirby and the HGV was travelling in the opposite direction at the time of the collision.
West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have dash cam footage that may assist the investigation.
The team can be contacted via 101, or by using the 101LiveChat, quoting reference 13250032178.
