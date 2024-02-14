Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We've all been there, whether it be travelling to or from your holiday destination - even the slightest delay can be incredibly frustrating.

Passengers have certain rights during disruption, but when the cause is bad weather, beyond an airline's control, then there is less right to extra compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is everything you need to know if your flight is delayed or cancelled.

Here is everything you need to know if your flight is delayed or cancelled. Picture: Tony Johnson

If my flight is cancelled, can I get a refund or another flight?

If your flight is covered under UK law, your airline must let you choose between either getting a refund or an alternative flight.

You can get your money back for any part of the ticket you have not used. So for example if you booked a return flight and the outbound leg is cancelled, you can get the full cost of the return ticket refunded as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you still want to travel, your airline must find you an alternative flight. If another airline is flying to your destination significantly sooner, or there are other suitable modes of transport available, then you have a right to be booked onto that alternative transport instead.

What about food and accommodation?

If you are stuck abroad or at the airport because of a flight cancellation, airlines must provide you with other assistance until you are able to fly to your destination.

This includes a reasonable amount of food and drink and free accommodation, if you have to stay overnight to fly the next day.

If your airline is unable to arrange assistance, you can organise this yourself and claim back the cost later. In this case, the Civil Aviation Authority advises people to keep receipts and not spend more than necessary.

What if my flight is delayed?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You are entitled to the same assistance if your flight is delayed by more than two hours. You may also be able to claim compensation if your flight arrives at its destination more than three hours late.

If you are delayed by more than five hours and no longer want to travel, you can get a full refund.

What if I booked a package holiday?

If you booked a package holiday with a company that is an Abta member and your flight is cancelled, you are entitled to a suitable alternative flight or a full refund.

What if flight delays mean I'm late back to work?

Airlines will not refund you for loss of earnings. They are only responsible for covering direct costs - such as hotel rooms, meals and alternative flights.