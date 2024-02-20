Whether it be going to work or commuting longer distance, travelling by train is a key way to get around the UK.
Data gathered by LENNON (Latest Earnings Networked Nationally Over Night) and local ticketing data, has confirmed which station's are the busiest across the country.
Here are the 15 busiest train stations in UK and where Leeds is ranked...
1. Liverpool Street station - 80,448,194
Estimated entries and exits made at Liverpool Street station was 80,448,194. Photo: Getty Images
2. Paddington station - 59,182,926
Estimated entries and exits made at Paddington station was 59,182,926. Photo: Peter Clifton/PA Wire
3. Waterloo station - 57,789,780
Estimated entries and exits made at Waterloo station was 57,789,780. Photo: Getty Images
4. London Bridge station - 47,657,264
Estimated entries and exits made at London Bridge station was 47,657,264. Photo: Google
5. Victoria station - 45,563,972
Estimated entries and exits made at Victoria station was 45,563,972. Photo: Getty Images
6. Stratford station - 44,136,784
Estimated entries and exits made at Stratford station was 44,136,784. Photo: m matsu/Google