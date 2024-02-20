Whether it be going to work or commuting longer distance, travelling by train is a key way to get around the UK.

Data gathered by LENNON (Latest Earnings Networked Nationally Over Night) and local ticketing data, has confirmed which station's are the busiest across the country.

The data estimates the total number of entries and exits made at each station between April 2022 to March 2023.

Here are the 15 busiest train stations in UK and where Leeds is ranked...

1 . Liverpool Street station - 80,448,194 Estimated entries and exits made at Liverpool Street station was 80,448,194.

2 . Paddington station - 59,182,926 Estimated entries and exits made at Paddington station was 59,182,926.

3 . Waterloo station - 57,789,780 Estimated entries and exits made at Waterloo station was 57,789,780.

4 . London Bridge station - 47,657,264 Estimated entries and exits made at London Bridge station was 47,657,264.

5 . Victoria station - 45,563,972 Estimated entries and exits made at Victoria station was 45,563,972.

6 . Stratford station - 44,136,784 Estimated entries and exits made at Stratford station was 44,136,784.