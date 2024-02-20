Leeds news you can trust since 1890
The 15 busiest train stations in UK and where Leeds is ranked

Leeds train station is extremely busy but where does it rank among the UK's busiest.

Published 20th Feb 2024, 04:45 GMT

Whether it be going to work or commuting longer distance, travelling by train is a key way to get around the UK.

Data gathered by LENNON (Latest Earnings Networked Nationally Over Night) and local ticketing data, has confirmed which station's are the busiest across the country.

The data estimates the total number of entries and exits made at each station between April 2022 to March 2023.

Here are the 15 busiest train stations in UK and where Leeds is ranked...

1. Liverpool Street station - 80,448,194

Photo: Getty Images

2. Paddington station - 59,182,926

Photo: Peter Clifton/PA Wire

3. Waterloo station - 57,789,780

Photo: Getty Images

4. London Bridge station - 47,657,264

Photo: Google

5. Victoria station - 45,563,972

Photo: Getty Images

6. Stratford station - 44,136,784

Photo: m matsu/Google

