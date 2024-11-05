The source of a persistent stench at Leeds Bus Station has been found, ending a nearly two-week search.

Yorkshire Evening Post reported on Monday (November 4) that the travel hub has been plagued by a "rancid" smell for nearly two weeks, which had prompted complaints from passengers and staff alike.

One station staff member said: “It smells like something’s died. That’s the only way I can describe it.

“There’s been a lot of officials trying to work out what it is. Everyone’s been complaining about it. Even bus drivers.”

In response, the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) issued an apology to the public, assuring the public that their team was working with partners and contractors to investigate the issue.

The source has now been pinpointed to a tenant’s refrigeration unit, and a clean-up has been carried out.

A WYCA spokesperson said in a statement today (November 5): “Contractors discovered the source of the smell which emanated from a tenant’s refrigeration unit.

“Refrigeration engineers were on site on Monday and a clean-up took place.

"Passenger Services have been maintained throughout this period with no disruption."

Speaking on BBC Radio Leeds' earlier this morning, West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin added a bit of levity by specifying that the odour had been caused by spilt milk.

Ms Brabin said on the show: "We know what that smells like in our own home.

"We got to the source and dealt with it. Hopefully over the next few days that smell will disappear."