Leeds Bus Station smell: Complaints of 'rancid' stench that has lingered for two weeks as WYCA apologises
West Yorkshire Combined Authority, which runs the station on New York Street, has apologised over the “odour issues” as it continues to “investigate the problem”.
A member of staff at the station said this morning (Monday) that the “rancid” smell has lingered on now for nearly two weeks.
She said: “It smells like something’s died. That’s the only way I can describe it.
“There’s been a lot of officials trying to work out what it is. Everyone’s been complaining about it. Even bus drivers.”
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Combined Authority said: "Providing high quality facilities for passengers is vital to encourage more people on to public transport as part of our aim to create a greener, better-connected region.
"We would therefore like to apologise for odour issues experienced at Leeds Bus Station and thank members of the public for their patience as our team works with partners and contractors to investigate the problem.
"Further work is due to be carried out early next week and passengers will be regularly updated on its progress."