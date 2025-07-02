The M1 has reopened southbound near Wakefield after being shut for over seven hours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to the southbound carriageway of the M1 close to Junction 40 at Carr Gate shortly after 8am this morning (Wednesday, July 2) following a fatal collision involving a Kia EV3 and a Volkswagen Tiguan.

The driver of the Kia is believed to have suffered a medical episode while travelling in the first lane of the motorway. He died at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A road closure, put in place on the M1 immediately following the incident, has now been lifted. | Tony Johnson

A road closure, put in place immediately following the incident, has now been lifted.

Posting to X, National Highways Yorkshire said: “All lanes are now open on the M1 southbound between J41 and J40 near Wakefield. The earlier serious collision has now been cleared. Delays of approx. 10 minutes remain on the approach.”

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that the Kia swerved across the carriageway, colliding with the central reservation, before colliding with the Tiguan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Kia’s driver, a man aged in his 70s, was given medical treatment by paramedics but was confirmed to have died at the scene.

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it and anyone with video footage to contact police by calling 101 or online via the 101LiveChat quoting reference 0329 of 2/7.