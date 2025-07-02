A busy stretch of motorway was closed in both directions after a fatal crash near Wakefield.

The incident, on the M1 between junctions 40 and 41, was reported this morning (July 2).

There were reports of long tailbacks on the M1 after the fatal crash on July 2. | National World

It was confirmed that a motorist in his 70s died at the scene.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the M1 near Wakefield.

“Emergency services were called to the southbound M1 close to Junction 40 at Carr Gate shortly after 8am this morning (2/7) following reports of a collision involving a Kia EV3 and a Volkswagen Tiguan.

“The driver of the Kia is believed to have suffered a medical episode while travelling in the first lane of the motorway.

“The Kia swerved across the carriageway, colliding with the central reservation, before colliding with the Tiguan.

“The Kia’s driver, a man aged in his 70s, was given medical treatment by paramedics but was confirmed to have died at the scene.

“The southbound M1 remains closed at this time as part of the investigation.”

Meanwhile, National Highways Yorkshire has warned motorists of significant disruption as emergency services remain on the scene.

There were reports of long tailbacks this morning, with congestion stretching across the route.

There is no current estimate for when the motorway will reopen.