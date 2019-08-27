Police issue update after car crashes into central reservation on Stanningley Bypass

Have your say

Police have issued an update on a crash on Stanningley Bypass, which caused traffic chaos around Pudsey this afternoon.

Officers were called to the bypass at around 12.45pm today (Tuesday August 27) after a silver Peugeot crashed into the central reservation.

Traffic on Stanningley Bypass after a car crashed into the central reservation

Police have confirmed that the driver was taken to hospital but his injuries are not believed to be serious.

The Stanningley Bypass Eastbound carriageway was closed for nearly two hours, causing gridlocked traffic at Dawson's Corner.

Traffic was heavy across Pudsey and Stanningley causing long delays to bus services.

The car was recovered at 2.30pm and police reopened Eastbound carriageway.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "This was a one vehicle collision at around 12.45pm today.

"A silver Peugeot was in collision with a barrier. The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital, not believed to be serious injuries.

"The vehicle was recovered at around 2.30pm."

