'Extremely saddened': The Warehouse releases statement following death of 18-year-old woman

A Leeds nightclub has issued a response after an 18-year-old woman collapsed there and died over the Bank Holiday.

The Warehouse said it was "extremely saddened" by the news and added it was working with West Yorkshire Police.

Flowers left at The Warehouse on Somers Street, Leeds, where a woman collapsed and later died in the early hours of Monday morning

A statement posted on their Facebook page said: "We are extremely saddened by the tragic incident which occurred on Sunday night and extend our deepest sympathy to the family and friends at this very sad time.

"We take the wellbeing of our customers extremely seriously, we continue to work closely with West Yorkshire Police and reiterate our zero policy on drugs in our venue."

Flowers left by friends at the club's entrance on Tuesday paid tribute to the woman, named only as Courtney, saying: "You was [sic] too young to be taken away from us all."

West Yorkshire Police have not officially confirmed the woman's identity.

A 19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of being concerned with the supply of Class A drugs has been released pending further investigation.