Long delays for drivers and buses as crash closes Stanningley Bypass in Leeds

A crash has closed the Stanningley Bypass in Leeds, causing long delays for both motorists and bus users.

The crash has closed the Stanningey Bypass near Pudsey. The incident, in Thornbury, has caused gridlocked cars at Dawson's Corner.

There are LONG delays of up to 40 minutes for bus users, with the X6 and 72 services most badly affected.

A spokesman for First Bus West Yorkshire said: "Service Update-X6 &72 Stanningley By-Pass closed due to RTC.

"Thornbury, Dawson's corner Gridlocked. Services X6/72 long delays. Services running between 15- 40 minutes late."