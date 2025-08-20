Abbey Road Kirkstall: Police issue appeal for witnesses after woman seriously injured in Leeds crash
Officers investigating a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Abbey Road, Kirkstall, this morning are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage.
The car, a blue Renault Captur, was travelling east towards Leeds at 10.55am when the collision happened.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The pedestrian, a woman in her 80s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
“Officers from the Roads Policing Unit are investigating and are asking any witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to please contact them.”
If you can help then please contact the team on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting reference 13250477397 of August 20.
The road, which was closed in both directions by the junction with Vesper Gate Drive, reopened shortly after 3pm.