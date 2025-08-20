Breaking

Abbey Road Kirkstall: Police issue appeal for witnesses after woman seriously injured in Leeds crash

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 20th Aug 2025, 17:36 BST
Police have issued an urgent appeal for witnesses to a serious crash in Leeds.

Officers investigating a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Abbey Road, Kirkstall, this morning are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage.

The car, a blue Renault Captur, was travelling east towards Leeds at 10.55am when the collision happened.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Officers are appealing for witnesses to a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Abbey Road, Kirkstall.placeholder image
Officers are appealing for witnesses to a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Abbey Road, Kirkstall. | Google

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The pedestrian, a woman in her 80s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“Officers from the Roads Policing Unit are investigating and are asking any witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to please contact them.”

Keep up to date with all the latest and breaking news in Leeds with the YEP’s new WhatsApp channel

If you can help then please contact the team on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting reference 13250477397 of August 20.

The road, which was closed in both directions by the junction with Vesper Gate Drive, reopened shortly after 3pm.

Related topics:LeedsWest Yorkshire PoliceKirkstall Road
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice