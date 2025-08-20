Police have issued an urgent appeal for witnesses to a serious crash in Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers investigating a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Abbey Road, Kirkstall, this morning are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage.

The car, a blue Renault Captur, was travelling east towards Leeds at 10.55am when the collision happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are appealing for witnesses to a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Abbey Road, Kirkstall. | Google

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The pedestrian, a woman in her 80s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“Officers from the Roads Policing Unit are investigating and are asking any witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to please contact them.”

If you can help then please contact the team on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting reference 13250477397 of August 20.

The road, which was closed in both directions by the junction with Vesper Gate Drive, reopened shortly after 3pm.