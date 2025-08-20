Breaking
Abbey Road Kirkstall: Woman rushed to hospital in Leeds as police shut road in both directions
A woman has been rushed to hospital following a crash in Leeds.
The A65 Abbey Road in Kirkstall remains shut in both directions following a crash earlier this morning (Wednesday, August 20).
Emergency services first responded to reports of a collision at 10.58am.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to a report of a road traffic collision involving a car and an adult pedestrian on Abbey Road, Leeds.
“Officers attended and the female pedestrian was taken to hospital.”
A road closure remains in place and investigations are ongoing at the scene.