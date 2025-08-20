Breaking

Abbey Road Kirkstall: Woman rushed to hospital in Leeds as police shut road in both directions

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 20th Aug 2025, 13:53 BST
A woman has been rushed to hospital following a crash in Leeds.

The A65 Abbey Road in Kirkstall remains shut in both directions following a crash earlier this morning (Wednesday, August 20).

Emergency services first responded to reports of a collision at 10.58am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The A65 Abbey Road in Kirkstall remains shut in both directions.placeholder image
The A65 Abbey Road in Kirkstall remains shut in both directions. | Google/NW

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to a report of a road traffic collision involving a car and an adult pedestrian on Abbey Road, Leeds.

“Officers attended and the female pedestrian was taken to hospital.”

Keep up to date with all the latest and breaking news in Leeds with the YEP’s new WhatsApp channel

A road closure remains in place and investigations are ongoing at the scene.

Related topics:LeedsWest Yorkshire PoliceKirkstall Road
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice