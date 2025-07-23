Rail passengers in Leeds are set to be quizzed as part of the biggest passenger satisfaction survey in the history of Britain’s railway.

Approximately ten thousand rail users a month will be asked their views on the nation’s rail network, while travelling from station’s across the country, with the aim of speaking to an estimated 130,000 passengers every year.

Passengers will be able to voice their experiences and share their views on their journeys and areas for improvement.

The survey is a collaboration between Rail Delivery Group, Department for Transport, Network Rail, Transport Focus and the Customer and Revenue Growth team, previously part of the Great British Railways Transition Team.

Rail Minister Lord Hendy said: “Great British Railways is putting passengers back at the heart of our transport network. Hearing directly from those that use our trains about how to improve them will help us return services to a standard we can be proud of again.

“We are proud to deliver this ambitious project alongside organisations across the rail sector, coming together to commit to change and improvements for the nation’s railways.”

The first set of results will become publicly available on an interactive online dashboard in Autumn 2025. Passenger views will be used to help train operators improve the day-to-day service for passengers and inform industry decision-making for the improvement of rail services.

This way, they can be at the forefront of driving systemic change to improve Britain’s railways and make sure operators are delivering what customers want and need.

Replacing the National Rail Passenger Survey and coming in at more than double the total sample size, the national survey held continuously with no planned end date, bringing together elements from previous industry-level surveys for the first time.