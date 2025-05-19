Park and Ride services in Leeds are being expanded to include new weekend and early morning services.

West Yorkshire Combined Authority, Leeds City Council and First Bus have teamed up to enhance services at all three Leeds Park and Ride sites, following an increase in demand from passengers. They have been introduced alongside a host of timetable changes.

The changes, introduced yesterday (Sunday, May 18), include a new Sunday service running from the Stourton Park and Ride site, plus new earlier weekday services from the Elland Road and Temple Green sites.

Services have been expanded at all three Leeds Park and Ride sites, following an increase in demand from passengers.

Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin said: “You asked, we delivered. I am proud that we are doing more than ever to make it easier for people come into the city centre on public transport.

“Adding extra weekend services means people can spend more time in town and less time in traffic or finding a space, while further weekday services help out commuters who have an earlier start.

“This comes alongside the exciting work we are doing to create a franchised bus network and modern tram system - and will help us to create a greener and better-connected West Yorkshire that works for everyone.”

The new Stourton Sunday service will mean commuters and shoppers will be able to rely on the service every day of the week, while the new early morning services will run at 5.47am and 6.27am from Elland Road and 6am and 6.40am from Temple Green.

A new non-matchday Saturday service will also be introduced at Elland Road Park & Ride, while Temple Green will also introduce a pick up/drop-off at the new Skelton Lake housing development. Below is a full detailed list of the planned changes...

PR1 Elland Road Park & Ride • Leeds • Wellington Place

Additional early morning journeys will operate at 0547 and 0627.

A Saturday service will be reintroduced, operating from 0900 to 1800. Some journeys will be retimed by 5-10 minutes.

PR2 Skelton Lakes • Temple Green Park & Ride • Leeds

Additional early morning journeys will operate at 0600 and 0640.

The service will be extended to serve the new Skelton Lakes development.

Some journeys will be retimed by around 5 minutes.

PR3 Stourton Park & Ride • Leeds

A Sunday service will be reintroduced, operating from 1000 to 1700.

Some journeys will be retimed by 5-10 minutes.