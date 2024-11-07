Tetley's in Leeds: Photo memories of the museum dedicated to beer

This photo gallery starts with a Tetley’s teaser.

Can you spot the pub names in this inn-triguing display? This was one of the displays which greeted visitors to Tetley’s museum of brewing back in the mid-1990s. Tetley’s Brewery Wharf proved a popular attraction during its six year stint in the city centre. The museum featured a film theatre, games room, 14th century alehouse, Elizabethan coaching inn, Jacobean tavern, Georgian gin palace, Victorian and Edwardian pubs as well as an amphitheatre. A redevelopment of the surrounding area led to its closure in 2000. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, which raises a glass to the past. READ MORE: 21 Tetley's Leeds pubs you may remember from the 1970s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Enjoy these photo memories of Tetley's Brewery Wharf. PIC: YPN

Enjoy these photo memories of Tetley's Brewery Wharf. PIC: YPN

£1,000 gift. Tetley's director Graham Kershaw and Tina Emmott of the Anthon y Nolan Bone Marrow Trust launch a charity golf tournament in June 1994.

£1,000 gift. Tetley's director Graham Kershaw and Tina Emmott of the Anthon y Nolan Bone Marrow Trust launch a charity golf tournament in June 1994.

Can you spot the pub names in this inn-triguing display?

Can you spot the pub names in this inn-triguing display?

Opening the gates to a world of brewing in November 1994.

Opening the gates to a world of brewing in November 1994.

The circular structure of Tetley's Brewery Wharf Museum opened on March 19, 1994.

The circular structure of Tetley's Brewery Wharf Museum opened on March 19, 1994.

A merry monk in the 124th century alehouse display.

A merry monk in the 124th century alehouse display.

