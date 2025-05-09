Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An annual food festival is returning to Leeds this weekend.

North Leeds Food Festival is returning to the city this weekend (May 10 and 11) following a record-breaking event in 2024.

Ahead of its ninth annual celebration, the festival has released a comprehensive guide to the selection of live entertainment, family activities, and food and drink available throughout the event. Plus parking and travel details. Here’s everything you need to know...

North Leeds Food Festival is returning to Roundhay Park this weekend. | James Hardisty

When and where does the event take place?

North Leeds Food Festival once again returns to its usual spot at Soldiers Fields, Roundhay Park.

Organisers have outlined their largest entertainment line-up to date, consisting of roaming performers, immersive experiences, and interactive workshops.

What parking and travel arrangements are in place?

Free parking is available on site with donations to charity partner Leeds Mind encouraged. An allocated disabled car park directly next to the event site with flat access onto site is also available.

Roundhay Park is serviced by bus numbers 2, 12, X98 and X99. The journey from Leeds station to Roundhay Park is approximately 17 minutes by car, or 25 minutes by bus.

What brand-new attractions and family activities are available?

Festival-goers can throw themselves into The Foodie Olympics, a series of classic Olympic games with a food-and-drink twist, or explore the expansive festival site through The Foodie Clue Quest Scavenger Hunt.

Younger guests can learn new skills through Kids Cooking Classes with Artisan Cooks, while those seeking relaxation can do so through wellness sessions and massages with Sage Ayurvedic.

What live entertainment will be on offer?

On Saturday, May 10, guests will be treated to headliners The UB40 Experience, a renowned tribute act celebrating the legacy of one of the UK's most prominent reggae acts.

Sunday, May 11, will be headlined by the Kaiser Thiefs, paying tribute to Leeds' best-selling band of all time, with hits including "I Predict a Riot" and "Ruby".

What will the expanded food & drink line-up look like?

The returning Street Food Arena hosts its largest selection of international flavours and global cuisines yet, showcasing 35+ independent street food & dessert vendors. The popular Artisan Markets will see similar expansion, featuring 105+ independent vendors offering sweet & savoury goods, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and more.

15 independent bars offering specialty spirits, signature cocktails, wines, cider, and hot beverages are available alongside the event’s Full Ale House, in partnership with Vocation Brewery, offering draught lagers & IPAs.

Can Leeds Marathon runners attend?

On Sunday, all participants in the third annual Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon will be granted free access to the festival from 3pm.

Leeds Mind will once again be in attendance with hopes of adding to the £127,000 collectively raised for mental health initiatives through The North Leeds Food Festival and its sister events.