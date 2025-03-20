A sell-out food festival in Leeds has revealed its lineup of live music acts performing across the two-day event.

North Leeds Food Festival is returning to Roundhay Park for a weekend in May following a record-breaking event in 2024.

Hungry festivalgoers can enjoy a diverse array of solo artists, duos, bands, and choirs, along with two highly acclaimed tribute acts performing each evening of the event.

The 2025 lineup includes impressive tribute acts along with a mix of local talent. | The North Leeds Food Festival

On Saturday, May 10, guests will be treated to headliners The UB40 Experience, a renowned tribute act celebrating the legacy of one of the UK's most prominent reggae acts.

The band is led by former Stars In Their Eyes finalist Andy Bagnall and will deliver a setlist packed with hits including "Red Red Wine" and "Kingston Town".

But before then, the stage will be occupied by a range of local talent, including vocalist Ellie Ferguson, acoustic troupe John Scoble & Friends, Leeds City Stompers, and Northern Epidemic delivering covers of classic singalong anthems.

Sunday, May 11, will be headlined by the Kaiser Thiefs, paying tribute to Leeds' best-selling band of all time, with hits including "I Predict a Riot" and "Ruby".

They will be accompanied by instrumental duo Jess & Will Forrester, community band White Rose Concert Band, a second set from Leeds City Stompers, and Danny Charles Band.

Both Saturday and Sunday will be closed by Ibiza Sax.

Michael Johnston, Event Director, said: “We saw a record number of attendees in 2024, and we’re keen to show our appreciation with a lineup that’s a testament to the diverse talent of Leeds.

"We’re setting the stage for the biggest North Leeds Food Festival yet."

Along with its impressive live music lineup, the two-day event will feature live chef demonstrations, artisan markets, and the largest Street Food Arena yet.