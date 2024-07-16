Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Yorkshire-based bus operator is set to “transform” its popular bus network.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Transdev is launching its brand-new buses packed with safety and comfort features set to link Leeds, Bradford and Harrogate with Leeds Bradford Airport.

Part of its FLYER bus network, the Harrogate-based bus firm confirmed on Monday (July 15) that it has placed an order worth £4 million for 15 Mercedes-Benz Citaro Hybrid single-deckers - with delivery expected at the end of 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlotte Graham

According to Transdev, the new vehicles are widely seen as one of Europe’s most energy efficient buses.

They run on a combination of electric power and biodiesel to keep emissions “as low as possible” with a hybrid design.

Transdev Blazefield Managing Director Henri Rohard said: “We are delighted to confirm this substantial order for new vehicles which will revolutionise the customer experience on our FLYER network, while delivering significantly reduced emissions and higher operating efficiency.

“These exciting new buses also feature the very latest in safety technology, including cyclist and pedestrian detection systems which will make the road a safer place for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On board each bus will be a full package of customer comfort features, including free Wi-Fi and USB charging, next stop information displays, two wheelchair bays and a hearing loop system to make communication easier for those with a hearing disability. With the FLYER network’s role in serving Leeds Bradford Airport in mind, each bus will also offer plentiful luggage space.

“Our experience in running conventional buses with biodiesel fuels will be invaluable, as our new hybrid fleet will use specially blended biodiesel to further reduce emissions.

“We’re confident our customers will love travelling on these impressive new buses – providing the most energy-efficient and environment-friendly way to reach our regional airport – while helping to offset carbon emissions associated with air travel.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adrian Felton, Daimler Bus (UK) Ltd Electro-Mobility Manager for the UK and Ireland said: “It has been a pleasure to work with the team at Transdev to develop an environmentally friendly solution for this demanding route network.

“We are confident the new Citaro hybrid buses will be as well-received by passengers and drivers alike.”