Leeds Bradford Airport: Frustration as airport closes its only runway for 'emergency repairs'

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 5th Jul 2024, 16:24 BST
Travellers are facing major delays as Leeds Bradford Airport closes its only runway for “emergency repairs”.

The airport announced shortly after 3pm on Friday (July 5) that all flights would be delayed during the repairs.

It said: “The runway is currently closed due to emergency runway repairs.

The runway at Leeds Bradford Airport has been closed.The runway at Leeds Bradford Airport has been closed.
The runway at Leeds Bradford Airport has been closed.

“We expect to open no earlier than 19:00hrs today. Please contact your airline for further travel advice.”

The airport also said that check-ins would be closed until 5pm.

The news have caused frustration amongst travellers and holidaymakers, with one saying on X: “We've been on the runway for 3 hours now for what was meant to be a 1 hour flight.

“Apparently couldn't disembark us due to terminal being full, but have now changed their mind. Absolute lack of communication.”

Another said: “Yet no communication of any info within the departures area.”

The delay comes after a number of flights were forced to abandon their landings at the airport on Thursday (July 4) due to strong winds - with at least one flight diverted to Manchester.

