The new cycle track from Kirkstall Road to Wellington Street is the latest scheme in a £7.2 million package of walking and cycling improvements.

Boosting access for people travelling by bike from west Leeds into the city centre, the Western Gateway scheme connects with existing cycling routes on the A65, Wellington Street, City Square and beyond.

Rory Osborne, from Burley, who commutes into the city centre by bike along the new section of cycle track, has hailed the improvements for making a "massive difference" to his journey.

He said: "There’s lots of traffic and fast-moving vehicles along that stretch. I feel so much more comfortable when I’m segregated from it all and I can just cruise along the cycle lane with confidence.

"It’s been great to see the city’s walking and cycling network evolve so much. Leeds is starting to become an example of what a cycling city can look like and that’s very exciting."

The improvements are part of a wider programme adding 2.71km of two-way cycle track, wider pavements and new safer crossings for people walking and cycling.

This includes the newly completed Crown Point Bridge Gateway and improvements around Sovereign Street.

Coun Helen Hayden said: "I am pleased to see the progress on connecting cycling infrastructure around the city centre.

"It is important that people feel safe when making trips by bike to and from the city, and, by laying the foundations for safer journeys, more people will be able to try cycling as an alternative for getting around.

"This is just one of the projects in delivery to increase the opportunities for cycling, alongside schemes like the Leeds City Bikes and the expansion of the cycling network across Leeds."