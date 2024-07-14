Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The state of the city’s roads is in decline after maintenance funding failed to keep up with demand for repairs, a report has warned.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latest figures show there were 14,646 reports of potholes in need of repair in 2023/34.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was up from 8,855 the previous year and 7,658 during 2021/22.

A council report said there was a national increase in potholes, caused by storms during the second wettest year since records began in 1836.

The council said it had invested £200m in highways maintenance since 2010 to supplement national funding it receives to fix the roads.

The report said: “Whilst the level of investment in highway maintenance has increased it has not kept pace with both the rate of decline of the network condition and industry cost increases.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The increase in potholes could be behind a rise in third party insurance claims for injury or damage to vehicles.

The council received 610 highways claims during 2023/24, the report said.

Changes to the way claims are processed meant there had been a steady decline since 2010/11, when there were 1,414 claims.

But the number had started to increase more recently, up from 400 in 2020/21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report said: “Where the council has not been seen to fulfil its statutory duty it may be liable for damages for personal injury or to property.”

Plans to tackle the backlog will be discussed by the council’s Infrastructure, Investment and Inclusive Growth scrutiny board on Wednesday (June 17).

The issue will then be taken to the council’s Executive Board for discussion later this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report said: “Roads suffer continual deterioration through the actions of traffic, extremes of weather and degradation of materials.

“A clear strategy for regular maintenance is essential to keep these assets in a safe and serviceable condition.”