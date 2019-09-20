M621 through Leeds to get multi-million pound redevelopment

A major commuter route into Leeds is set to get a multi-million pound overhaul, cutting journey times and improving noise for people living near the road.

Major construction on the motorway will start this autumn and Highways England promises to make journeys faster and safer for drivers.

Disruption is expected while teams work during the day and night, adding extra lanes and installing new noise and vehicle restraint barriers.

-> M62 carriageway will be CLOSED near Leeds for major bridge repairs

Next month, work will start to widen the road at Junction 7 near Woodhouse Hill, creating an extra lane by widening a slip road.

Highways England will improve the roundabout of the same junction, increasing the number of lanes from two to four.

Teams will then plan the section phase of the project between Junction 1 and Junction 6, which will start next year.

Highways England is holding two information events for the public to find out more about the major project.

The first will be held at Enterprise Centre on Beeston Road in Leeds on Monday, September 30 between 3pm and 8pm.

The second event will be held at West Grange Church on West Grange Garth in Leeds on Wednesday, October 30 from 2pm until 7pm.

Highways England project manager, Charlotte Wright, said: "Work is due to start this month on a series of projects which are going to improve this vital West Yorkshire route.

The work we are carrying out is a major investment and is needed to improve journeys for the thousands of people who use this route everyday and for the communities which live alongside it.

“If you want to find out more about what we are doing please come along to one of our public information events and speak to our team.”

-> Watch the moment a single GOAT caused the M62 to close