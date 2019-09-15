Watch the moment a single GOAT caused the M62 to close

Have your say

This is the moment a single goat caused carnage on the M62 as it ran down the carriageway.

The footage, captured by Ben from the Minster FM Breakfast Show, shows the goat running down the carriageway late on Saturday evening.

cc Ben @ Minster FM Breakfast Show

The incident caused traffic chaos between J29-28 on the motorway at Lofthouse as the police battled to capture the goat and take it to safety.

Hundreds of motorists - who were stuck in stand-still traffic on the carriageway - posted about their frustrations and humour at the unusual event.

Highways Yorks tweeted: "J29-28,#M62 #Lofthouse we have the c/way stopped both directions to allow our #TrafficOfficer and WYP to capture a #goat running on the motorway, also no access from the M1 southbound to M62 westbound."

Farah, a motorist, tweeted: "Currently sat with the engine off on the M62 because a goat is on the motorway...."

Woody added: "Just been stuck on the M62 because of a bleedin Goat evading the Police running East

West Yorkshire Roads Policing Unit successfully captured the goat a short time later and all traffic was released.