M62 carriageway will be CLOSED near Leeds for major bridge repairs

Part of the M62 will be closed this weekend as Highways England repair a major bridge on the trans-Pennine route.

The Gildersome east bridge, at junction 27, needs to be waterproofed to prevent serious damage by rainwater and road salt.

The westbound carriageway between junctions 27 and 28 will be closed overnight from Friday, September 20 to Monday, September 23.

During the day, two of the four lanes will be open but a 50mph speed limit will be in place.

The other two lanes will be closed.

Earlier this month, Highways England closed Ardsley railway bridge between junctions 29 and 28 for a whole weekend.

Highways England project manager, Russel McLean, said: "Doing this work overnight and at the weekend reduces the disruption to drivers and removes the need to shut the road for longer in future.

“As is always the case with waterproofing, it can only go ahead if the weather is dry, so hopefully the conditions will be fine and we can get the job done.”

