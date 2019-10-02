M621 Leeds slip road CLOSED overnight as work starts on multi million pound project

Overnight construction work has started on the M621 as part of a multi million pound refurbishment on the motorway through Leeds.

The entry slip at Junction 1 westbound, near the Gildersome roundabout, will be closed from 9pm-5am overnight until November 1 as work starts on the scheme.

The multi-million pound overhaul will see improvements across junctions one to seven, promising to cut journey times and improve road safety.

Work will start later this month to widen the road at Junction 7 near Woodhouse Hill, creating an extra lane by widening a slip road.

Highways England will improve the roundabout of the same junction, increasing the number of lanes from two to four.

Teams are planning the second phase of the project across all junctions, which will start next year.

An information event for the public to find out more about the major project will be held at West Grange Church on West Grange Garth in Leeds, on Wednesday, October 30 from 2pm until 7pm.

Highways England project manager, Charlotte Wright, said: "Work is due to start this month on a series of projects which are going to improve this vital West Yorkshire route.

The work we are carrying out is a major investment and is needed to improve journeys for the thousands of people who use this route everyday and for the communities which live alongside it.

“If you want to find out more about what we are doing please come along to one of our public information events and speak to our team.”

