One person has died and three more have been left injured after a serious crash near Leeds United’s stadium.

Police are appealing for witnesses and any dashcam footage following the fatal collision on the M621 in the early hours of this morning (Saturday, March 1).

It was reported shortly after 12.30am that a collision had occurred involving a red HGV and a silver Mercedes car on the M621 anti-clockwise between J1 for Holbeck and J27 for the M62.

The fatal collision occurred on the M621 in the early hours of this morning | NW

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A passenger in the Mercedes, a man in his 20s, died at the scene. Three other occupants of the same vehicle were taken to hospital with injuries which are not understood to be life-threatening. The driver of the HGV was not injured.

“Four people have been arrested as enquiries continue into the circumstances of the collision.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision itself or the events leading up to the collision are urged to make contact with the police. Motorists with dashcams fitted who were in the vicinity are also asked to check to see whether they captured any relevant footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via the 101LiveChat online or by calling 101, quoting log 61 of March 1.

The M621 anti-clockwise is currently closed between J1 and J27. Follow the Yorkshire Evening Post live blog for updates.